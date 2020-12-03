CALEXICO — Papa Noel y sus duendes pasarán por el Centro Comunitario de Calexico, situado en el 707 de Avenida Dool, de 4 a 6 de la tarde del 17 de diciembre para recoger cartas de los menores locales.
Mientras el viejo y alegre elfo esté en el vecindario, planea repartir algunas golosinas para los niños.
Los primeros 100 jóvenes que pasen mientras Santa está presente recibirán una bolsa de regalo.
Para obtener más información, visite calexicorecreation.org o llame al (760) 768-2176.
