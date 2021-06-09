TIJUANA -- El gobernador del Estado, Jaime Bonilla Valdez, confirmó la visita del Presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador a Baja California, programada para finales de este mes de junio o a más tardar a principios de julio próximo.
Informó que fue el propio mandatario de la nación quien anunció en su "mañanera" la visita al Estado, en una agenda de trabajo en la que contempla la inauguración de una Preparatoria Militarizada y la ampliación del Hospital del Seguro Social en San Quintín.
Bonilla Valdez, comentó sobre su reciente visita a la Ciudad de México, donde acompañado de algunos miembros de su gabinete se reunió con el Presidente López Obrador, quien los recibió "contento y con buenas nuevas".
