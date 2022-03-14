wyy

Sony Music US Latin le otorgaron a Wisin y Yandel certificaciones por su álbum "Los Campeones del Pueblo". FOTO: OSCAR MENA

 oscarmena

El dúo de la música latina, Wisin & Yandel, han anunciado que se embarcarán en una última gira para celebrar el próximo lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum y 19 años como dúo, haciendo de estos conciertos la última vez que los fanáticos podrán verlos juntos en el escenario.

La gira de 26 ciudades comienza el 30 de septiembre en el FTX Arena de Miami con paradas en ciudades de los Estados Unidos como Atlanta, Nueva York, Houston y muchas otras màs terminando en su isla natal Puerto Rico en el Coliseo de PR José Miguel Agrelot el 2 de diciembre.

El dúo se presentará el viernes 18 de noviembre en la Arena Viejas de San Diego y el 26 de noviembre en Los Angeles.

En el evento de prensa, Sony Music Entertainment Music Latin, entregó a Wisin & Yandel diversas Certificaciones RIAA por su anterior álbum de estudio “Los Campeones Del Pueblo”.

Wisin & Yandel lanzaron recientemente el segundo sencillo “No Se Olvida” de su próximo álbum La Última Misión y serán honrados con el “President’s Award” de BMI el 15 de marzo de 2022.

Fechas de la gira LA ULTIMA MISIÓN

Viernes, 30 de septiembre, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sábado, 1ro de octubre, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Domingo, octubre 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Jueves, octubre 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Viernes, octubre 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Sábado, octubre 8, 2022 – Nueva York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jueves, octubre 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Viernes, octubre 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sábado, octubre 15, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Miércoles, octubre 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Jueves, octubre 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Domingo, octubre 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Jueves, octubre 27, 2022 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Viernes, octubre 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Sábado, octubre 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Viernes, noviembre 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Sábado, noviembre 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Jueves, noviembre 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Viernes, noviembre 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Domingo, noviembre 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Viernes, noviembre 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Domingo, noviembre 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Miércoles, noviembre 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Viernes, noviembre 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Sábado, noviembre 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Viernes, diciembre 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

