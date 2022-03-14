El dúo de la música latina, Wisin & Yandel, han anunciado que se embarcarán en una última gira para celebrar el próximo lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum y 19 años como dúo, haciendo de estos conciertos la última vez que los fanáticos podrán verlos juntos en el escenario.
La gira de 26 ciudades comienza el 30 de septiembre en el FTX Arena de Miami con paradas en ciudades de los Estados Unidos como Atlanta, Nueva York, Houston y muchas otras màs terminando en su isla natal Puerto Rico en el Coliseo de PR José Miguel Agrelot el 2 de diciembre.
El dúo se presentará el viernes 18 de noviembre en la Arena Viejas de San Diego y el 26 de noviembre en Los Angeles.
En el evento de prensa, Sony Music Entertainment Music Latin, entregó a Wisin & Yandel diversas Certificaciones RIAA por su anterior álbum de estudio “Los Campeones Del Pueblo”.
Wisin & Yandel lanzaron recientemente el segundo sencillo “No Se Olvida” de su próximo álbum La Última Misión y serán honrados con el “President’s Award” de BMI el 15 de marzo de 2022.
Fechas de la gira LA ULTIMA MISIÓN
Viernes, 30 de septiembre, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Sábado, 1ro de octubre, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Domingo, octubre 2, 2022 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Jueves, octubre 6, 2022 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Viernes, octubre 7, 2022 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Sábado, octubre 8, 2022 – Nueva York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jueves, octubre 13, 2022 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Viernes, octubre 14, 2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sábado, octubre 15, 2022 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
Miércoles, octubre 19, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Jueves, octubre 20, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Domingo, octubre 23, 2022 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Jueves, octubre 27, 2022 –Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Viernes, octubre 28, 2022 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Sábado, octubre 29, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Viernes, noviembre 4, 2022 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Sábado, noviembre 5, 2022 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena
Jueves, noviembre 10, 2022 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Viernes, noviembre 11, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Domingo, noviembre 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Viernes, noviembre 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Domingo, noviembre 20, 2022 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Miércoles, noviembre 23, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Viernes, noviembre 25, 2022 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
Sábado, noviembre 26, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Viernes, diciembre 2, 2022 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
