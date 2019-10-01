WASHINGTON — El Congresista Demócrata por el Distrito 51 de California, Juan Vargas, externó su respaldo al inicio de actividades de juicio político en contra del Presidente lanzado por la Presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi.
“Estoy totalmente de acuerdo con la Presidente Pelosi, ‘nadie está por encima de la ley’.
“Los intentos del Presidente de obstruir la justicia e interrumpir nuestra democracia no han dejado al Congreso otra opción que perseguir la destitución”, anotó..
De acuerdo a Vargas, el proceso de juicio político representa un paso positivo para responsabilizar al presidente Trump por sus abusos de poder.
