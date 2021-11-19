CALEXICO — Alumnos y padres de familia participaron este jueves en la protesta realizada por maestros del Distrito Escolar Unificado de Calexico.
Los maestros acudieron a las instalaciones de la Escuela César Chávez, donde los miembros de la mesa directiva realizaron una reunión.
Pancartas en mano, padres y estudiantes expresaron su respaldo a los maestros, quienes desde hace varios años exigen la firma de un contrato laboral justo.
La Asociación de Maestros de Calexico agradeció el apoyo de la comunidad en la manifestación.
