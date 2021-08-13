CALEXICO — Un individuo quien era buscado por homicidio fue detenido en Garita Centro.
El Director de Puertos Fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, David Salazar, informó que el incidente ocurrió cuando el sospechoso intentó ingresar a pie por el puerto fronterizos.
Los agentes de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras entregaron al detenido a elementos de Investigaciones en Seguridad Nacional para ser procesado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.