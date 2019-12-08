EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien había sido denunciado por encontrarse ingiriendo bebidas alcohólicas en su vehículo fue arrestado por elementos de la policía local.
El arresto de Martin Bermúdez ocurrió a las 10 de la mañana de este jueves 5 de diciembre en la cuadra 400 de la Avenida Olive.
El sospechoso, de 53 años de edad, había sido reportado media hora antes al ser ubicado en un complejo departamental situado en l esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Orange.
Luego, a bordo de un Honda Accord, de dos puertas, color azul, modelo 2001, fue visto en Avenida Brighton, Calle State y finalmente detenido en Avenida Olive.
Las autoridades observaron cuando el conductor arrojó una lata de Hurricane High Gravity en el 152 de la Calle Quinta.
El conductor fue arrestado por violaciones al Código Vehicular y el automóvil remolcado del lugar.
