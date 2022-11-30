EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por presuntamente circular en estado de ebriedad la madrugada del domingo 27 de noviembre.
La detención se registró a la 1:28 de la mañana en la cuadra 400 de la avenida Broadway.
En el lugar, las autoridades detuvieron a quien fue identificado como Enrique Dagnino, de 22 años de edad.
Las autoridades remolcaron del lugar un Honda Civic, de cuatro puertas, modelo 2020, color plata.
El detenido fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.