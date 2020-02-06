BRAWLEY — Un residente local fue arrestado el pasado lunes 3 de febrero por presuntamente conducir un vehículo en aparente intoxicación con alcohol.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil, el detenido ha sido solamente ubicado como un trabajador del campo de 56 años de edad.
El individuo fue arrestado a las 4:18 de la tarde en los apartamentos Manzanilla Terrace, ubicados en Calle I.
Agentes de la policía local internaron al detenido en la Cárcel del Condado, donde se le impuso una fianza de 500 dólares por sospecha de conducir en estado de ebriedad.
