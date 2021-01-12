EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien tomó parte en un accidente automovilístico fue arrestado por presuntamente conducir bajo el influjo del alcohol.
Registros policiacos indican que el incidente ocurrió a las 8:13 de la noche del pasado domingo 10 de enero en la tienda 7 Eleven, situada en el 495 al oriente de Calle Main,
El conductor fue identificado como José Cristian Urías, de 27 años de edad.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, en el accidente participaron dos conductores, uno de los cuales manejaba una Ford Expedition, modelo 1998, color café.
Esta última fue remolcada por el servicio de grúas.
El detenido solicitó un taxi para ser trasladado a Brawley.
A Urías se le acusa por conducir con niveles de alcohol en la sangre superiores al máximo permitido.
