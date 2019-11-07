EL CENTRO — Un varón fue arrestado la noche del martes 5 de noviembre por presuntamente haber lanzado amenazas en contra de su esposa.
La mujer reportó a las autoridades que el sospechoso presuntamente había violado una orden de restricción al enviarle mensajes de textos y llamarla de manera constante.
El incidente se registró minutos después de las 9 de la noche en una residencia situada sobre la avenida Olive.
Al llegar a domicilio, las autoridades contactaron a la parte quejosa y posteriormente procedieron a detener al sospechoso.
