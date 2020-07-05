EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado 4 de julio por presuntamente haberle causado lesiones a su ex pareja sentimental.
El detenido fue identificado como Kahauna Jackson, de 34 años de edad.
El incidente fue reportado a las 4:27 de la tarde de este sábado en el 635 al sur de Callel Fairfield Drive.
La afectada denunció al sospechoso por haberla agredido y presuntamente haberla tomado por el cuello.
Según la parte denunciante, el sospechoso residía en el 212 de Avenida Heil donde aparentemente guarda un machete.
Las autoridades acudieron al domicilio del presunto responsable, donde fue detenido.
Jackson fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado por causar lesiones a su ex pareja.
