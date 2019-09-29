EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche de este sábado por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 11:22 de la noche, luego de que el sospechoso fuera visto al brincar la pared trasera de una tienda 7-11.
Las autoridades no reportaron el domicilio de la tienda.
En el lugar fue arrestado Kamaran Greer, de 26 años de edad.
El sospechoso contaba con una orden de aprehensión por violaciones al Código de Salud y tenía una fianza de 150 mil dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.