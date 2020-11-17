MEXICALI — Agentes de la Fiscalía General del Estado cumplimentaron una orden de aprehensión por el delito de violación equiparada en contra de un sujeto que agredió sexualmente a una menor.
Agentes investigadores lograron dar cumplimiento a la orden de aprehensión emitida por la Juez de control en contra de Eduardo “N”.
Los hechos se registraron el pasado 13 de agosto de 2020, cuando fue presentada una denuncia en contra del imputado, toda vez que la víctima manifestó que había sido agredida por su cuñado.
El detenido se encuentra en el Centro de Detención Provisional (Cedepro), a disposición del Juez de Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.