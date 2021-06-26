CALIPATRIA — Un hombre de 40 años fue arrestado la mañana del jueves por contar con una orden judicial pendiente de delito grave, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Los agentes de la Fuerza de Tarea de Narcóticos del Condado Imperial detuvieron a David H. Nigos, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada, a las 10:30 de la manana en una residencia ubicada en la cuadra 100 de la Calle Delta poniente.
Nigos fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado sin derecho fianza por la orden judicial.
Traducción/Adelante Valle
