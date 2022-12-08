EL CENTRO — Un individuo que contaba con una orden de arresto emitida fuera del Condado de Imperial fue arrestado por elementos de la policía de El Centro.
La detención se registró a las 6:16 de la mañana del pasado domingo 4 de diciembre.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Joshua Jamal Kirk, de 51 años de edad, quien fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
