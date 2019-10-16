EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana del martes 14 de octubre en los alrededores del edificio de la compañía The Holt Group por contar con una orden de arresto.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso ha sido identificado como Timothy Paul Smith, de 35 años de edad.
El arresto se registró alrededor de las 9:30 de la mañana en el domicilio ubicado en el 1601 al norte de la Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo a los registros policiacos, el sospechoso contaba con dos órdenes de aprehensión por violaciones al Código Penal y al Código de Salud y Sanidad, por las cuales tenía una fianza de 3 mil dólares.
Smith fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado tras su arresto.
