EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la madrugada del jueves 28 de noviembre en un sitio no revelado por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue identificado como Ricardo García, de 39 años de edad.
El sospechoso contaba con una orden de aprehensión por supuestas violaciones al Código Penal, por la cual no tenía derecho a fianza.
El sospechoso circulaba a bordo de un Honda Civic, color oro, modelo 2003, el cual fue remolcado.
