EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión fue detenido y arrestado la tarde de este lunes 7 de noviembre.
El arresto se registró a las 5:26 de la tarde en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Park, donde las autoridades localizaron a quien fue identificado como John Burr, de 38 años de edad.
El sospechoso contaba con una orden de aprehensión por negarse a ser arrestado, la cual fue emitida el pasado 31 de octubre por el Juez Domenzain.
Al sospechoso se le impuso una fianza de 5 mil dólares.
El detenido fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.