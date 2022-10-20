EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión por haberse declarado culpable por abuso contra personas de la tercera edad, fue arrestado la mañana del martes 18 de octubre,
El arresto ocurrió a las 9:43 de la mañana en la comandancia de Calle Once.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Randy Mitchell Stott, de 67 años de edad.
La policía detuvo al sospechoso, para luego confirmar la posibilidad de arresto y encarcelamiento.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
Las pertenencias del detenido quedaron a disposición de la policía.
