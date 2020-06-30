CALEXICO — Un residente de Calexico de 51 años de edad fue arrestado el viernes por la tarde con una orden de arresto por delito grave, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los Alguaciles de los Estados Unidos detuvieron al hombre a las 4:15 de la tarde en los Apartamentos Casa Imperial en la avenida Adler.
El sospechoso fue encarcelado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
La orden fue emitida por agresión con arma mortal.
