EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este lunes 9 de diciembre luego de presuntamente haber agredido y amenazado a una persona.
El incidente fue registrado a las 4:17 de la tarde de este lunes en un domicilio ubicado en la cuadra 300 de Avenida Hamilton.
Una persona denunció haber sido agredido, indican registros policiacos.
La parte afectada señaló haber sufrido lesiones en la quijada, lo que el impedía hablar.
Al lugar fueron desplegados paramédicos de la empresa AMR.
La policía detuvo una hora y media más tarde a quien fue identificado como Roberto Vargas, quien fue fichado en la Cárcel del Condado por agresión y amenazas.
