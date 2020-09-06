EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado 5 de septiembre por presuntamente haber agredido a una persona.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a la 1:38 de la tarde en el 309 al oriente de Avenida Orange.
La parte quejosa denunció que el sospechoso, quien fue identificado como Alan Quintero Castro, de 36 años, presuntamente le causó heridas en el rostro.
La parte denunciante se retiró del lugar para acudir a su domicilio.'
Las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso, a quien el Alguacil se negó a recibir en la cárcel de forma preliminar.
Sin embargo, un juez emitió una orden restrictiva de emergencia, por lo cual el sospechoso pudo ser enviado a la prisión local por causar heridas a un cónyuge.
