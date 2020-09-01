EL CENTRO — Un varón de 25 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde de este domingo por presuntamente haber agredido a su novia.
El incidente fue reportado a las 5:41 de la tarde en un domicilio ubicado en el 447 al poniente de Avenida Heil.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Edgar Gómez.
El sospechoso y la denunciante presuntamente habrían sostenido una discusión por motivos personales.
La parte quejosa habría dejado en el interior del domicilio al sospechoso.
Los utilidades acudieron al lugar donde arrestaron a Gómez, quien fue internado en la cárcel del Condado por agresión.
