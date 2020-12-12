EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 40 años de edad fue arrestado en esta ciudad por presuntamente haber agredido a su pareja.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado alrededor de las 9:34 de la mañana del jueves 10 de diciembre en el 350 de Avenida Heil.
El detenido fue identificado por las autoridades como Erik James.
La parte denunciante dijo que su novio, la había agredido.
La afectada dijo a la policia que habría de retirarse del lugar.
James fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
Aprehenden a individuo por agresión doméstica
Redacción/Adelante Valle
