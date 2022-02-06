EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado por presuntamente causar un disturbio doméstico en una residencia del centro.
El detenido fue identificado como Matthew Mendível, de 29 años de edad.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades minutos antes de las 6 de la tarde de este 5 de febrero en un domicilio cuya dirección no fue dada a conocer.
La parte denunciante indicó que el sospechoso presentaba actitud agresiva.
Al llegar las autoridades detuvieron al sospechoso, quien fue trasladado para su ingreso a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.