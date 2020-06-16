MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este martes al sur de la ciudad por presuntamente haber agredido a un felino.
De acuerdo a un reporte de la policía municipal, el incidente fue denunciado a las 9:31 de la mañana en Calle Acuática y Calle Francisco Javier del Castillo en la Colonia Mezquital.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Luis Alberto “N”, de 27 años.
A la central de emergencia fueron denunciadas dos personas por presuntamente cometer maltrato animal.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades localizaron a doss individuos en la banca de un parque, quienes tenían a un gato amarrado del cuello y de las patas.
Al intervenir las autoridades, los sospechosos arrojaron al suelo al animal e intentaron huir.
Las autoridades solamente lograron detener a uno de los sospechosos.
El gato quedó bajo resguardo de un vecino del lugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.