CALEXICO — Un hombre de 69 años fue arrestado el martes por la noche por un delito grave de robo, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Jorge Guerrero, cuya ciudad de residencia no revelada.
El individuo fue detenido alrededor de las 7:30 de la tarde en un lugar no revelado en la calle Sherman oriente por agentes de la policía de Calexico y registrado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de robo y vandalismo.
