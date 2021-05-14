YUMA, Arizona — Agentes del Sector de Yuma de la Patrulla Fronteriza asignados a la estación de Wellton arrestaron a un adolescente estadounidense de California tras ser sorprendido con tres inmigrantes en la Autopista Interestatal 8 la mañana de este jueves.
Alrededor de las 9 de la mañana, los agentes detuvieron un vehículo sospechoso al oriente de Yuma.
Los agentes determinaron que el conductor del vehículo, un ciudadano estadounidense de 19 años, intentaba introducir ilegalmente a tres migrantes al interior del país.
Los agentes arrestaron al conductor, originario de Merced, California, y confiscaron el vehículo.
Los migrantes, una mujer de 22 años y un hombre de 32 y 34 años, serán deportados a México.
