CALEXICO — Una mujer de 30 años fue arrestada el viernes en Garita Oeste por tráfico ilícito de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Alejandra Ocampo Nájera, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
La mujer fue detenida a las 11 de la mañana por agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional, quienes la internaron en la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
Sobre el incidente no hubo más información disponible de manera inmediata.
