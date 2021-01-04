EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue detenido por presuntamente haber robado diversos artículos en la tienda Home Depot.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 11:24 de la mañana de este 1 de enero en la tienda situada en el 320 de Avenida Wake.
El sujeto, quien vestía chamarra camuflada, pantalón de mezclilla azul y negro, con cubreboca azul y gorra azul, se encontraba dentro de la tienda, donde al parecer escondía mercancía robada.
Posteriormente, el sujeto fue visto dejar la tienda por la salida de emergencia.
Las autoridades detuvieron a quien fue identificado como Raul Perez, a quien las autoridades hallaron mercancía valuada en 300 dólares, la cual fue devuelta al negocio.
El sujeto quedó en libertad.
