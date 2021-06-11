EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente arrojó una lata de alimento a su esposa fue arrestado por agentes de la policía de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue identificado como Víctor Carrera Bravo, de 41 años.
La parte quejosa dijo a las autoridades que el sospechoso llegó a una residencia situada sobre Calle Holt a bordo de un Nissan Altima, color azul oscuro, y empezó a agredirla verbalmente.
La afectada denunció a la policía que el sospechoso le habría arrojado una lata de alimento, además de haberla empujado.
El sospechoso fue arrestado y enviado a la Cárcel, ya que además tenía una orden de restricción en su contra.
