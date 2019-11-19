EL CENTRO — Un individuo originario de Mexicali fue arrestado por agentes de la policía local por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido cuando intentaba hurtar un vehículo.,
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a la 1:30 de la madrugada de este lunes 18 de noviembre cerca de la esquina de Avenida Ross y Calle Cypress Drive.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Antonio Ríos, de 26 años y residente de la capital de Baja California.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil, el detenido fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado por su presunta relación con el intento de robo.
Según autoridades policiacas, Ríos fue observado por una persona cuando intentaba robar un vehículo, por lo cual realizó un arresto civil y posteriormente llamó a las autoridades policiacas, quienes se hicieron cargo del sospechoso.
