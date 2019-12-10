WESTMORLAND — Una mujer de 30 años de edad fue arrestada por elementos de la policia local la tarde del sábado por presunta agresión con arma mortal.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, la sospechosa fue identificada como Alexassandra Rodríguez, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
Las autoridades indicaron que el arresto ocurrió a las 5 de la tarde del pasado 7 de diciembre en Calle D Norte.
La sospechosa fue internada en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por sospecha de agresión física y contar con dos órdenes foráneas de arresto.
A Rodríguez se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
