EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la madrugada de este miércoles por presuntamente haber causado un incendio a propósito.
El incidente ocurrió a la 1:29 de la madrugada de este 19 de abril.
La sospechosa presuntamente causó un incendio en la escuela Imagine, ubicada en el 1150 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
Las autoridades detuvieron a la sospechosa sobre Avenida Scott.
La detenida fue identificada como Desiree Lee Hall, de 36 años de edad.
La mujer fue arrestada y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
