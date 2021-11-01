EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue enviada a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por presuntamente haber golpeado a su esposo al mediodía del viernes 29 de octubre.
El afectado denunció en la comandancia de policía que su esposa aparentemente lo había golpeado en su residencia media hora antes de presentar la denuncia.
Las autoridades detuvieron a la mujer quien fue enviada a la cárcel del Condado de imperial.
Además, el afectado consiguió una orden de restricción en contra de la sospechosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.