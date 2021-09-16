EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente agredió físicamente a su novia fue arrestado la tarde de este miércoles, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente fue reportado a las 6:41 de la tarde en una residencia situada en Calle Séptima y Avenida Commercial.
Una persona denunció haber escuchado a una mujer llorando y a varios menores gritando.
El presunto responsable al parecer se encontraba intoxicado.
Una mujer denunció que la pareja se había separado.
La policía localizó al sospechoso, quien presuntamente golpeó en diez ocasiones a la mujer luego de atarla a una cama.
El sospechoso fue ingresado a la cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.