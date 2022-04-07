EL CENTRO — Un individuo cuya identidad no fue revelada por las autoridades fue arrestado la mañana de este miércoles 6 de abril por presunta agresión doméstica.
El incidente fue reportado minutos después de las 10:00 de la mañana de este 6 de abril en un lugar cuya dirección no fue revelada.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, en el lugar fueron vistos una mujer y un hombre que corrían por la zona.
La parte denunciante dijo que el varón llevaba entre sus brazos a un menor de edad y que las partes involucradas estaban gritándose.
La policía acudió al lugar y detuvo al sospechoso quien fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
