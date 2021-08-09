EL CENTRO — Un residente local fue arrestado la tarde de este domingo por presuntamente haber agredido a su familia.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado en primera instancia a las 3:12 de la tarde en un domicilio situado en la cuadra 2000 de Calle DEcima norte.
La parte quejosa dijo a la policia que el sospechoso habría golpeado a su hija,para luego intentar despojarla de su teléfono dentro del baño.
Después, el sospechoso habría tomado a la mujer denunciante de los brazos y haber discutido con ella.
Las autoridades dijeron contar con varios recortes sobre agresiones domésticas en el lugar.
La policía arrestó en el lugar a un individuo de 40 años de edad por agresión, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado.
