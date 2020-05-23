EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche de este viernes 22 de mayo por presuntamente haber asaltado la tienda AMPM situada sobre Calle Aurora Drive.
El incidente se registró a las 11:26 de la noche, cuando la parte denunciante reportó a las autoridades que un individuo de entre 30 y 40 años de edad blandió un cuchillo para llevarse cerveza del lugar.
El sospechoso, quien vestía sombrero negro y sudadera del mismo color, emprendió la huida rumbo a la tienda El Sol Market.
Minutos más tarde, los oficiales arrestaron a quien fue identificado como Jose Bissell, de 20 años de edad.
El detenido fue internado por asalto violento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.