EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue detenido la tarde del viernes 1 de enero por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido tras haber robado un vehículo.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 5:39 de la tarde en Avenida Imperial y Calle Main.
El sospechoso, quien fue identificado como Eduard Dugay, de 55 años de edad, fue visto por el sistema de seguridad de la ciudad a bordo de un Ford F250, color negro, modelo 2000 hacia el poniente.
El sospechoso fue visto en una tienda situada en dicha esquina, donde fue detenido por las autoridades.
El sospechoso fue detenido en el lugar y el vehículo remolcado por un servicio privado de grúas.
A pesar de ser considerado un delito, la oficina del Alguacil se negó a recibir al detenido.
Dugay, quien fue citado a comparecer posteriormente por el delito, abordó un taxi para retirarse del lugar.
