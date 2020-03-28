IMPERIAL — Un individuo de 39 años fue arrestado el jueves 26 de marzo por cargos relacionados con un presunto robo, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los oficiales de la policía de Imperial detuvieron a quien fue identificado como Eduardo Luján a las 3:42 de la tarde.
La detención se registró en los Apartamentos Villas Pacifica situados en Camino Myrtle.
El sospechoso fue trasladado a la cárcel del condado bajo sospecha de robo y exhibir un arma distinta a un arma de fuego.
Además, Luján fue fichado por una orden de arresto relacionada con un delito menor pendiente.
