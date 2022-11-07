EL CENTRO — Un individuo que presuntamente cometió violencia doméstica fue arrestado la tarde de este domingo.
El incidente ocurrió a las 12:43 del mediodía.
Las autoridades localizaron a Armando Fierro, de 35 años de edad en la esquina de Calle 17 y Calle Villa, donde presuntamente se cometió el delito.
La policía detuvo al sospechoso en la cuadra 1400 de Calle 18 norte.
Fierro fue arrestado por causar lesiones a un cónyuge durante un incidente de violencia doméstica y fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
