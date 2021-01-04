CALEXICO — Un individuo que presuntamente portaba un cuchillo fue arrestado por elementos de la Policía de Calexico.
La corporación indicó que el incidente ocurrió en la cuadra marcada con los números 800 de Calle Primera.
El denunciante, quien se encontraba en su residencia, reportó que en el lugar fue ubicado el sospechoso cuando intentaba ingresar al domicilio.
El individuo aparentemente intentaba abrir la puerta por la fuerza al utilizar un cuchillo.
Al llegar las autoridades, el sospechoso había huido del lugar.
Sin embargo, el presunto ladrón fue localizado y arrestado cerca del lugar de los hechos.
El detenido, quien de acuerdo a las autoridades cuenta con un amplio historial delincuencial, fue arrestado por invasión residencial.
