EL CENTRO — Tres individuos fueron arrestados a las 2:30 de la madrugada de este viernes 18 de octubre por robo en la cuadra marcada con los números 1600 de la Avenida Scott poniente, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los sospechosos fueron identificados como Jaimie Ramírez, de 33 años; Erick Aguilar, de 22 años, y Aaron W. Michael, de 41.
Los detenidos fueron ingresados en la cárcel del condado y retenidos con una fianza de 100 mil dólares, según los registros de arresto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.