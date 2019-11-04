EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del sábado 2 de noviembre en un sitio no revelado por contar con una orden de aprehensión, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente se registró a las 3:17 de la tarde.
El sospechoso fue identificado como José Raúl Gaviña, de 35 años.
El individuo contaba con una orden de arresto con una fianza de 5 mil dólares.
