EL CENTRO — Una persona que contaba con una orden de aprehensión fue arrestada la mañana de este domingo 13 de abril, según indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
El arresto se registró minutos antes de las 11 de la mañana en el 838 al poniente de Avenida Park.
Los reportes de la policía indican que al sospechoso inicialmente se le emitió un citatorio por contar con una orden de presentación y posteriormente fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por las órdenes de arresto.
