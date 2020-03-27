MEXICALI — Un individuo de 56 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves en el suroriente de la ciudad por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido en posesión de un arma de fuego.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el sospechoso fue identificado como Miguel “N”, quien fue detenido alrededor de las 7 de la tarde en Cascada El Salto y Río Xolotla del Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla.
Según la policía municipal, el sospechoso fue sorprendido en el interior de una residencia abandonada.
Al revisar las pertenencias del individuo, los oficiales hallaron dentro de una mochila una pistola calibre 9 milímetros.
