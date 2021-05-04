EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana del domingo 2 de mayo en esta ciudad debido a que contaba con tres órdenes de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto se registró a las 9:36 de la mañana en la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Calle Smoketree Drive.
El detenido fue identificado como Luis Torres, de 46 años de edad.
El individuo era buscado por contar con tres órdenes de aprehensión, una de las cuales era por un crimen.
El detenido fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
