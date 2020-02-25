EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de arresto fue aprehendido por elementos de la policia local.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue identificado como Marcus Williams, de 35 años de edad.
La detención ocurrió en la cuadra marcada con los números 400 de la Calle Desert Gardens.
Tras detener al individuo, los oficiales confirmaron la orden de aprehensión.
Williams fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
